Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the January 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%.

Insider Activity at Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund news, insider Laura A. Defelice purchased 40,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,036.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,413.84. The trade was a 614.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 467,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 83,246 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,624,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 131,598 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.