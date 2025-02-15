Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Roku to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $99.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. Roku has a 1 year low of $48.33 and a 1 year high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. Roku had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $2,198,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,486.34. The trade was a 48.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,625. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,885 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,162. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Roku by 43.3% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 27.3% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Roku by 227.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 11.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

