Insider Selling: Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells 3,065 Shares of Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Free Report) insider Allen S. Melemed sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $13,792.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,937.50. This trade represents a 1.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chimerix Price Performance

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,614,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 1,318.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,213,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,864 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,169,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 817,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 496,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients with H3 K27M-mutant diffuse glioma, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of rare neuroendocrine tumors; and ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for adult and pediatric patients with primary central nervous system tumors.

See Also

