Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Declines By 51.7%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the January 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EDOC opened at $11.57 on Friday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.89.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

