Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Downgraded to Neutral Rating by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on INFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Informatica from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Informatica Price Performance

Shares of INFA stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Informatica will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Informatica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 10,734 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $290,354.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,569,694.90. This trade represents a 2.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,035 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $271,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 138,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,187.62. This trade represents a 6.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Informatica

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 62.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 237,876 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Informatica during the third quarter worth about $2,781,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Informatica by 29.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,564,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Informatica by 826.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,484,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 34.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after acquiring an additional 311,003 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Further Reading

