Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $167.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $145.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Welltower from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $190.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average of $128.56. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Welltower has a 52 week low of $87.87 and a 52 week high of $151.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 34,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Welltower by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Welltower by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 184,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

