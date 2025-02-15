Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Decreases By 51.9%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:INAB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.74.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
