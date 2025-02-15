Short Interest in IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) Decreases By 51.9%

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,200 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the January 15th total of 899,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 296.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86,696 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 185,919 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 42.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 851,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IN8bio by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 6,191,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 4,517,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36. IN8bio has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.74.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

