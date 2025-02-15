Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 420,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 156,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Playfair Mining Trading Down 25.0 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- NVIDIA’s Hidden AI Play: The Truth Behind Its WeRide Investment
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback Is the Time to Buy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.