Family CFO Inc Purchases 210 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.34.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

