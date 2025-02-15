Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 192,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,740,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Scarborough Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 186,204.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 353,788 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,922,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 211,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA opened at $50.88 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $51.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

