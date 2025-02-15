Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,663,000 after buying an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after buying an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $49.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

