27,814 Shares in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Acquired by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000. ProShares UltraPro QQQ comprises approximately 3.1% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 8.8% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 210,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,250,000 after buying an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,199,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,145.4% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 560,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,656,000 after buying an additional 515,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 121.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $89.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.63. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $93.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2754 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

