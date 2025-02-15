Scarborough Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 201,896 iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $234,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.01.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

