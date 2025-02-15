BXM Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $158.90 and a 52 week high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.38 and a 200 day moving average of $197.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This trade represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

