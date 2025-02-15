28,915 Shares in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Bought by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares comprises 1.7% of BXM Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TNA. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 18,362.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 76,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 75,655 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $43.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

