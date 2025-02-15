Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $3.18 Million Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 121,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $26.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $923.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.29. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $30.63.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.