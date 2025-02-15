Scarborough Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after acquiring an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after acquiring an additional 194,506 shares in the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,869,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,847,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,238,000 after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.50. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $321.29 and a one year high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

