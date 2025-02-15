Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 370325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Separately, Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.0463 dividend. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Enel Chile by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 5,707,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,933,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,512,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in Enel Chile by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,112,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 270,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enel Chile by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,482,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

