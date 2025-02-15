BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.12 and last traded at $91.57, with a volume of 1187655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.87.

The company has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

