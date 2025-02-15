Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.99 and last traded at $159.86, with a volume of 200608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Landstar System from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.40.

Get Landstar System alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LSTR

Landstar System Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,764,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,985,000 after purchasing an additional 521,695 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,816,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Landstar System by 3,775.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,853 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after acquiring an additional 326,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,088,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1,207.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 293,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after acquiring an additional 271,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.