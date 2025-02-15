Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.90 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 63.64 ($0.80), with a volume of 204042109 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.80 ($0.79).

Several research firms have commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.60 ($0.71).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 57.40. The stock has a market cap of £38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 128,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £69,554.16 ($87,544.57). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

