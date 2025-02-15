Twilio’s (TWLO) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,RTT News reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.91.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $125.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.74. Twilio has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $151.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.77). Twilio had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $509,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,360. This represents a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,834 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.58, for a total transaction of $1,230,525.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,823,806.18. This represents a 4.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,015 shares of company stock worth $2,483,695 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Twilio by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $3,386,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 167.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

