SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Price Target Raised to $108.00

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:SN opened at $110.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.55%. Research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SN. Metavasi Capital LP acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $10,710,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SharkNinja by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after buying an additional 809,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after buying an additional 56,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SharkNinja by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

