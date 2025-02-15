Short Interest in Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Rises By 22.4%

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 39,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 169,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Snail Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ SNAL opened at $2.72 on Friday. Snail has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of -0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Snail as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snail

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

