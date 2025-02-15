PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
PPCCY stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $45.63.
About PICC Property and Casualty
