PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 22.2% in January

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

PPCCY stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.45. PICC Property and Casualty has a 12 month low of $28.20 and a 12 month high of $45.63.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

About PICC Property and Casualty

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.