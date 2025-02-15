Short Interest in Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Increases By 21.9%

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:MICLF opened at $36.20 on Friday. Mycronic AB has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.
About Mycronic AB (publ)
