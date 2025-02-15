Short Interest in Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF) Increases By 21.9%

Mycronic AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MICLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Mycronic AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MICLF opened at $36.20 on Friday. Mycronic AB has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.

About Mycronic AB (publ)

Mycronic AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells production equipment for electronics industry in Sweden, rest of Europe, the United States, other Americas, China, South Korea, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pattern Generators, High Flex, High Volume, and Global Technologies.

