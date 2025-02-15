Vicus Capital Invests $209,000 in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,438,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,323,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,351,000 after acquiring an additional 359,838 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,895,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,520,000 after acquiring an additional 517,412 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,957,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,881,000 after acquiring an additional 586,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,688,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,544,000 after acquiring an additional 456,991 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $29.70 and a 1 year high of $39.95.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

