abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital decreased its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,392 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,752,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,128,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 299,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Elevate Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $27.54 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $19.08 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.18.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

