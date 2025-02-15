Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target (down from $326.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.33.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.25 and a beta of 1.50. Manhattan Associates has a 12 month low of $169.94 and a 12 month high of $312.60.

In other Manhattan Associates news, SVP Bruce Richards sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total value of $1,202,379.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,086 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,976.78. The trade was a 15.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.10, for a total transaction of $1,001,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,334,137.20. This represents a 7.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 9.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 44.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 10.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 17.9% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

