Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $38.71 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,311 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $38,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.87. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.08%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

