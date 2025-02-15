Vicus Capital Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

