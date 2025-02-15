Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $4.24 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 2,691.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,810,000 after purchasing an additional 152,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 34,381.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 130,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,960 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Snap-on by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,128,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,813,000 after purchasing an additional 127,859 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Snap-on by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 257,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 907,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,957,000 after purchasing an additional 78,184 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $345.40.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SNA opened at $339.12 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $252.98 and a 12-month high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.13.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.04. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 21.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total value of $1,270,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. The trade was a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,783 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.83, for a total value of $7,729,261.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,126,134.54. This represents a 2.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,643 shares of company stock worth $13,580,191. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.