Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,059 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after purchasing an additional 665,087 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,425,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,800,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,706,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.77.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.15 and a 12-month high of $173.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average is $124.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 86.36 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. The trade was a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,234. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.