Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,526 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $34,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APH. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 38.5% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,600,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $234,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the third quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 252,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APH. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Shares of APH stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

