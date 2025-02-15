C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,124 Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.