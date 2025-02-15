Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 566,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $155,822,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,059,111 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $566,153,000 after purchasing an additional 199,440 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,713,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total transaction of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE V opened at $353.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $356.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

