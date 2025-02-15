V Square Quantitative Management LLC Acquires 3,137 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10,185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 69,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 72,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $140.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

