1,149 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by CFC Planning Co LLC

CFC Planning Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $500,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Values Added Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.1 %

LLY opened at $844.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $711.40 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.15, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $794.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $844.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.26% and a net margin of 23.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.41%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

