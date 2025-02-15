V Square Quantitative Management LLC Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $20,856,000. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in AON by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AON by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $494,292.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,077 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,291.36. This trade represents a 13.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mindy F. Simon sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.34, for a total value of $256,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $716,121.44. This represents a 26.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on AON from $372.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.21.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $387.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $365.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.89. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $395.33.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Further Reading

