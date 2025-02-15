Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $7.96 Million Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,425 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on REYN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, Director Rolf Stangl acquired 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $299,447.50. This trade represents a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.50. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.88 and a 1 year high of $32.65.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

