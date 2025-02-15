Constant Guidance Financial LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 278.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,864 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 120,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 9,964.4% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Exchange Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.75 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.70.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

