SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Lifted by Constant Guidance Financial LLC

Constant Guidance Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.8% of Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Constant Guidance Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,602.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 250,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,658,000 after purchasing an additional 250,078 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,271.4% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $445.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $436.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.41. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $376.14 and a 1 year high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

