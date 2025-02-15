iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 332,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,004 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.0% of Spinnaker Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $16,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 463,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,061,000 after purchasing an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 52,843 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 90,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 37,521 shares during the period. Elios Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Shares of USXF opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.1691 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

