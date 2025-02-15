Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Decreases Stock Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.73.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.