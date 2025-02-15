Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

