Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.31 Million Stock Holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:OBIL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF were worth $4,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 700,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,632 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000.

OBIL stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.07. US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $50.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The US Treasury 12 Month Bill ETF (OBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 1-Year Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 12-month US Treasury bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 12-month tenor on the yield curve OBIL was launched on Nov 15, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

