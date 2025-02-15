Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases 3,230 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

