Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 25,643 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 58.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,777,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,382,000 after buying an additional 1,386,639 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,478,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,386,000 after buying an additional 410,711 shares during the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,326,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 9.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,175,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,968,000 after buying an additional 187,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 44.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,151,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,737,000 after buying an additional 664,828 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

