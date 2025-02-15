Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (BATS:FFLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 133,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,135,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFLC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FFLC opened at $47.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $329.10 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Core ETF (FFLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed core portfolio of large-cap stocks from US and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors. FFLC was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is issued by Fidelity.

