First Merchants Corp Makes New $308,000 Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

